Dr. Colin Buchanan, MD
Dr. Colin Buchanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Buchanan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their residency with University Of California/Los Angeles Medical Center
Dr. Buchanan works at
Locations
1
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute500 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0823
2
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute1411 S Potomac St Ste 450, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 276-7748Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
3
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute9195 Grant St Ste 205, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 276-7734
4
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute LLC - Parker9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 320, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 963-0821
5
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute, LLC - Aurora1400 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0824
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Premera Blue Cross
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buchanan is nothing short of a miracle worker, and a truly kind and caring human being. I had a traumatic spinal injury that I suffered while in Mexico and he was kind enough to review the video of the CT scan that my wife sent from her phone in Mexico to help me understand how severe my injuries were. I was medically transported by plane to TMCA and Dr. Buchanan had a bed waiting for me. After a 9 hour surgery, I was able to walk and stand again the next day. The team he had was top-notch. He was very thoughtful in his post-op care and made sure I was able to resume all of the activities I enjoyed before the injury (minus cliff jumping lol). I would absolutely trust Dr. Buchanan with my life, and recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Colin Buchanan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1801066964
Education & Certifications
- University Of California/Los Angeles Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center|University Of California/Los Angeles Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Dr. Buchanan has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
