Dr. Colin Brady, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Colin Brady, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Brady works at Dr. James Namnoum in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlanta Plastic Surgery PC
    975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-1311
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta
    5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-2239
    Children's Healthcare of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
    1001 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-2239

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2018
    My daughter, Gaby, had a 31 hour surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles March 31, 2017, and Dr. Brady was responsible for the plastics end of things. He could not have been more outstanding. Gaby has special needs and he always treated her with kindness and compassion. Whenever I had questions or concerns I knew I could get the information I needed from Dr. Brady. Among the many excellent doctors involved in Gaby’s cancer treatment Dr. Brady stands out as one of the very best.
    Nicole Chahrouri in Los Angeles, CA — Apr 06, 2018
    About Dr. Colin Brady, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083892137
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
