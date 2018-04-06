Dr. Colin Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Brady, MD
Dr. Colin Brady, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Atlanta Plastic Surgery PC975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-2239
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta At Scottish Rite1001 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-2239
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My daughter, Gaby, had a 31 hour surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles March 31, 2017, and Dr. Brady was responsible for the plastics end of things. He could not have been more outstanding. Gaby has special needs and he always treated her with kindness and compassion. Whenever I had questions or concerns I knew I could get the information I needed from Dr. Brady. Among the many excellent doctors involved in Gaby’s cancer treatment Dr. Brady stands out as one of the very best.
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
