Dr. Colin Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Booth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colin Booth, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Booth works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Booth?
Dr Booth is an awesome doctor. He took time to explain his findings from his exam and the x-rays. You can tell he really cares about his patience.
About Dr. Colin Booth, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1023306057
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booth works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.