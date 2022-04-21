Dr. Colin Bird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Bird, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Bird, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Locations
Mission Surgery14 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 252-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bird treated both my husband and myself and we couldn’t ask for a kinder more compassionate physician. He puts you at ease right away and is very humble, gentle, and easy to talk to. He explains everything very well and is an excellent physician. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Colin Bird, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Bird has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
