Overview

Dr. Colin Bird, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Bird works at Mission Health in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.