Overview

Dr. Colin Barker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Barker works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.