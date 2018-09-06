Dr. Colin Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Barker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colin Barker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Barker works at
Locations
Methodist Debakey Cardio Associates6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9909
Methodist Debakey Cardlgy Asscs2950 Cullen Blvd Ste 111, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 441-9909
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr. Barker. He was my cardiologist and a member of my surgical team. He took the time to listen to my concerns and explained my TAVR procedure in detail. Full up was extensive. I would highly recommend Dr.Barker
About Dr. Colin Barker, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1851551238
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin & Med Instns
- Vanderbilt University
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Bucknell University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
