Dr. Colette Stern, MD
Overview
Dr. Colette Stern, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Center-Ashevill5 Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 210-9355Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Stern for years for injectables and won't let anyone else touch my face. She is knowledgeable, experienced and a true artist. I recommend her to all of my friends and family.
About Dr. Colette Stern, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1780872333
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
