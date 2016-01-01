Dr. Colette Mull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colette Mull, MD
Dr. Colette Mull, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Colette Mull, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- Hasbro Chldns Hosp-Brown U
- Med Ctr Del
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mull accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mull works at
Dr. Mull speaks French.
Dr. Mull has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.