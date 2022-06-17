Dr. Magnant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colette Magnant, MD
Overview
Dr. Colette Magnant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Maryland Oncology - Rockville9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Follow up visit. She is fantastic doctor. One of the best.
About Dr. Colette Magnant, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1780732792
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia
