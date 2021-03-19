Dr. Colette Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colette Knight, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colette Knight, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Jacobi Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Wakefield Ambulatory Care Center4234 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (347) 341-4300
Humg Amed385 Prospect Ave Ste 306, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Knight is amazing! she is very thorough in her diagnosis, she is v.smart, knowledgeable, helpful and concerned about you.she personally calls & explains all the details and guides you in the right direction. I am fortunate to have her treat me. She is a wonderful human being with a beautiful soul.
About Dr. Colette Knight, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063612596
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Columbia Presb; Columbia U
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.