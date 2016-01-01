Overview

Dr. Colette Haywood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Haywood works at Champaign Dental Group in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.