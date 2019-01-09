Dr. Colette Haag-Rickert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haag-Rickert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colette Haag-Rickert, MD
Dr. Colette Haag-Rickert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Fitzpatrick Moran Costa & Haag-rickert Llp299 Carew St Ste 215, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 781-6210
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I was very pleased with the care I received from Dr. Haag-Rickert and her partners. I had previously been going to a bigger practice and found that Dr. Haag-Rickert's smaller group provided much more personalized care. I feel like they all really know my medical history and care about me as a person.
About Dr. Colette Haag-Rickert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Haag-Rickert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haag-Rickert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haag-Rickert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haag-Rickert has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haag-Rickert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Haag-Rickert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haag-Rickert.
