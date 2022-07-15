Dr. Collette Brown Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collette Brown Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. Collette Brown Graham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brown Graham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Complete Healthcare for Women of Wellington1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 360, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 765-6774Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown Graham?
I came to Dr. Brown-Graham for a second opinion. She was very kind and thorough. She answered all my questions (which I had many) and never made me feel rushed. She took her time and went over all of my options. She provided statistics as well. She never spoke over me and rather spoke in plain language, leveling with me as like speaking to a friend. She never pressured me or forced her opinion, but made me aware of all possible risks. I went in feel nervous, anxious, and uncertain on how to proceed with my situation and I left feeling like a weight was lifted, more informed, and more comfortable with having to make my decision. Not that the decision is easy, but rather because I have a better understanding on my options and how to approach it. She was very thorough. I would confidently recommend her and trust her expertise.
About Dr. Collette Brown Graham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1043391808
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hospital
- Boston City Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown Graham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown Graham works at
Dr. Brown Graham speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.