Overview

Dr. Coles L'Hommedieu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. L'Hommedieu works at Signature Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.