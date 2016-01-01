Dr. Pratt II accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman Pratt II, MD
Overview
Dr. Coleman Pratt II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
Locations
1
Coleman Pratt MD LLC5861 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 725-5969
2
Bayada House Calls6311 Atrium Dr Ste 206, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 746-2969
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Coleman Pratt II, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1437375748
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
