Dr. Cole Liberator, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberator is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cole Liberator, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cole Liberator, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Liberator works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health3701 Skypark Dr Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-8900
-
2
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 299-5451
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liberator?
Dr Cole L is amazing. Never feel rushed. He listens and explains so I can understand. Never feel rushed. And And always leave informed. No stress after speaking to him. Just a great and caring doctor and guy. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Cole Liberator, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1912261736
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liberator has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liberator accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liberator has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liberator works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberator. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberator.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberator, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberator appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.