Overview

Dr. Cole Fulwider, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Fulwider works at Patient Preferred Dermatology in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.