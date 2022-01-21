Dr. Cole Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cole Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Cole Davis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma Inc10901 E 48TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 749-8765
- 2 100 Mercy Way Ste 530, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 556-3828
- 3 6801 Rogers Ave Ste 202, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (918) 749-8765
-
4
Ascension St. John Broken Arrow1000 W Boise Cir, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 749-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery was remarkable for my husband Prostrate Removable. Everything was explained in great details. Very minimal scars and absolutely no pain felt by my husband after surgery. Highly recommend Dr. Cole Davis. Thank you Dr. Davis for your knowledge and expertise and your most definitely personality.
About Dr. Cole Davis, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
