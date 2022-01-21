Overview

Dr. Cole Davis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Urologic Specialists Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Joplin, MO, Fort Smith, AR and Broken Arrow, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.