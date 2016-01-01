See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Dermatology
22 years of experience
Dr. Colby Evans, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Evans works at Evans Dermatology Partners in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evans Dermatology - Brodie Lane
    9701 Brodie Ln Ste A106, Austin, TX 78748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 280-3939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Southwest
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Cigna

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Colby Evans, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1588766810
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    St. John's Institute Of Dermatology
    Residency
    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    Wesleyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colby Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Evans Dermatology Partners in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

