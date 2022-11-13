Dr. Colbert Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colbert Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Colbert Perez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Childress Regional Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
Caprock Cardiovascular Center, LLP4316 23RD ST, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 701-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Randall D Wolcott MD PA4321 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 701-5858
Caprock Cath. Lab L.p.4324 23Rd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 701-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Childress Regional Medical Center
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will say in all sincerity that Dr. Perez literally saved my life. On August 21, 2021, I fainted straight away while doing light farm work. After talking to my GP about it, it was recommended that I see Dr. Perez. After several tests, Dr. Perez informed me I had 70% and the 80% blockages on each side of my heart and I was quickly scheduled for heart stent operations. Both times, Dr. Perez's gifted medical skill allowed him to go through my right wrist in two operations and I only spent about five days in total in the Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital. I was treated like royalty by the hospital staff and Dr. Perez both times. Dr. Perez has demonstrated to me to be a true professional and very talented in his chosen career.
About Dr. Colbert Perez, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.