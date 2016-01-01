See All Orthodontists in Great Falls, MT
Dr. Cody West, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cody West, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Great Falls, MT. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Dentisty.

Dr. West works at West Orthodontics in Great Falls, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Orthodontics
    1301 12th Ave S Ste 204, Great Falls, MT 59405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 312-2920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Clear Dental Braces
Invisalign®
Metal Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Invisalign®
Metal Dental Braces

Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Cody West, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104312826
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Department Of Orthodontics
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa College of Dentisty
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cody West, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. West has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

