Dr. Wasner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody Wasner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cody Wasner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Hosp
Dr. Wasner works at
Locations
1
Dr. Cody Wasner1200 Executive Pkwy Ste 300, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-0710
Hospital Affiliations
- Bay Area Hospital
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
i have been seeing Cody for almost four years he has turned my life around he is so knowledgeable my RA is improved greatly since I have been seeing him.
About Dr. Cody Wasner, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1245222322
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hosp
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasner works at
Dr. Wasner has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasner.
