Dr. Cody Starnes, MD
Dr. Cody Starnes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Oculoplastic Associates of Texas2627 N Masters Dr, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 267-8962
Grayson Surgical Associates300 N Highland Ave Ste 415, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 957-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Excellent Doctor and Surgeon. I met Dr. Starnes (no relation) because of an issue with my gall bladder. The GB was identified as a problem and Dr. Starnes expertly removed and did a bit of exploration to ensure there were no potential problems. Excellent Surgeon and I will insist on having him perform any surgeries I require in the future.
- UT Houston Medical School
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- The University Of North Texas
