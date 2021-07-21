Dr. Ott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody Ott, MD
Overview
Dr. Cody Ott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Ott works at
Locations
-
1
Matthew D. Kay, MD, PA6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 463-4761Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ott?
Dr. Ott is genuinely concerned and he is very thorough with his knowledgeable explanations. I always learn something every time I see him, even after a very busy day. I gave up on getting a specialist appointment at Bascom Palmer eye institute and I am very happy with my specialist Dr. Ott. He keeps a close eye on my eyes and especially uveitis and glaucoma and sjogrens.Thank you very much.
About Dr. Cody Ott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Creole
- 1528453156
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ott works at
Dr. Ott speaks Creole.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.