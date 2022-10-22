Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody Olson, DO
Dr. Cody Olson, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Medical9165 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 200, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Total knee replacement 3 years ago & he was kind, patient, & explained everything to me at each step of process. Recommend very highly.
About Dr. Cody Olson, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.