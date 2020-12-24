See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Brigham City, UT
Dr. Cody Nebeker, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cody Nebeker, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brigham City, UT. 

Dr. Nebeker works at MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City in Brigham City, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City
    970 Medical Dr Ste 202, Brigham City, UT 84302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 615-9736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham City Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Cody Nebeker, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356755110
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cody Nebeker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nebeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nebeker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nebeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nebeker works at MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City in Brigham City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Nebeker’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nebeker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nebeker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nebeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nebeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

