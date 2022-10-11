Dr. Cody Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Koch, MD
Dr. Cody Koch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - West Lakes, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Methodist West Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa4855 Mills Civic Pkwy Ste 100, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 277-5555Tuesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
- Mercy Medical Center - West Lakes
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Methodist West Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Koach for years. I’m beyond happy with my experience and more importantly results. Dr. Koach listens to what my goals are for results. He is informative in understanding my options to achieve what I envision for results. As a 44 year old mother of 3 I can say with confidence Dr. Koach has allowed me to feel as youthful on the outside as I do on the inside. It’s been a gift. Thank you to the team at Koach and Carslile for your amazing care and constantly the opportunity to consistently get ID in my 40s…hearing over and over I don’t look old enough to be a mom from my kids friends. Nobody has guessed me over 35 since I was actually 35.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- American Medical Association, Fellowship In Medical Editing
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- Mayo Medical School
- Drake University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.