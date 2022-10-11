See All Plastic Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Cody Koch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Cody Koch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cody Koch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - West Lakes, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Methodist West Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Koch works at Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa
    4855 Mills Civic Pkwy Ste 100, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 277-5555
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center - West Lakes
  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
  • Methodist West Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Grafts
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Koch?

    Oct 11, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Koach for years. I’m beyond happy with my experience and more importantly results. Dr. Koach listens to what my goals are for results. He is informative in understanding my options to achieve what I envision for results. As a 44 year old mother of 3 I can say with confidence Dr. Koach has allowed me to feel as youthful on the outside as I do on the inside. It’s been a gift. Thank you to the team at Koach and Carslile for your amazing care and constantly the opportunity to consistently get ID in my 40s…hearing over and over I don’t look old enough to be a mom from my kids friends. Nobody has guessed me over 35 since I was actually 35.
    Danielle W — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cody Koch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cody Koch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koch to family and friends

    Dr. Koch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Koch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cody Koch, MD.

    About Dr. Cody Koch, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316149925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Medical Association, Fellowship In Medical Editing
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Drake University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cody Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koch works at Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Koch’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cody Koch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.