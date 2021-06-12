Dr. Cody Kendera, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Kendera, DDS
Dr. Cody Kendera, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cottage Grove, MN.
80th St7430 80th St S Ste 201, Cottage Grove, MN 55016 Directions (651) 760-7991
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kendera?
Dr. Kendera prepped one of my teeth for setting a crown. I appreciated his communication, clearly explaining each step of the procedure before completing it. He had commiseration regarding the pain and phobias associated with dental work, even apologizing for the pinches when injecting Novocain. When my reflexes kicked in several times causing Dr. Kendera to pause, he utilized my need for a break to ensure I was comfortable. He has a great sense of humor, which helped relieve my nervousness about enduring the procedure. While taking impressions for the permanent crown, he focused on getting the perfect mold, the precise shade of my teeth; practically guaranteeing it will be stable and fit comfortably, for years to come. Dr. Kendera is a phenomenal dental provider.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Kendera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendera accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kendera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kendera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendera works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendera.
