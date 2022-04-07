See All Podiatrists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM

Podiatry
Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Hoover works at Hoover Podiatry in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Meridian Professional Center
    16515 Meridian E Ste 100B, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

4.5
About 6 months ago I had a foot fracture requiring surgery. Dr. Hoover took care of things and explained things accurately, things went according to plan and I am now at a point where I am participating in sports pain free. His staff is excellent as is his bedside manner. I was never uncomfortable or scared throughout the whole process. Will definitely send friends and family to Hoover Podiatry.
  • Podiatry
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1952550295
  • Community Medical Center In Scanton, Pa
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
  • Foot Surgery
  • St. Francis Hospital
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

