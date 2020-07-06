Overview

Dr. Cody Hartshorn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center and Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Hartshorn works at Lakeside Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.