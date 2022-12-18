Dr. Cody Bowers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Bowers, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cody Bowers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Bowers works at
Locations
Foot Care Group1601 Milltown Rd Ste 24, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 998-0178
Foot Care Group212 Carter Dr Ste B, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 998-0178
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 998-0178
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowers is awesome! He genuinely cares about his patients and goes the extra mile for them. He is very knowledgeable and thorough. I appreciate all the time he took to explain things and answer my questions. I recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Cody Bowers, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
