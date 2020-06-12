See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Cody Beaver, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cody Beaver, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Beaver works at Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Tech Physicians
    3601 4th St Fl 4, Lubbock, TX 79430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 743-1703

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2020
    Had a good experience with a tough problem for our son, in the hospital and after in the clinic
    — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Cody Beaver, MD

    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
