Dr. Coatney Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Coatney Alexander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westfield, NJ.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Amg Primary Care At Westfield142 Central Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (973) 829-4632
Primary Care At Summit33 Overlook Rd Ste 411, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 769-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander listened to me intensively and addressed my health issues with great concern. Easy to talk with, forward thinking, knowledgable and supportive. I am grateful for her guidance towards a healthier path.
About Dr. Coatney Alexander, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.