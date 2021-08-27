Overview

Dr. Clyde Worley, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Newport, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Worley works at Summit Medical Group At Newport in Newport, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN and Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.