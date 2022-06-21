See All Vascular Neurologists in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. 

Dr. Varner Sr works at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group in Prescott, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gladhart Family Medicine
    820 Ainsworth Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 778-0827
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center
    1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 445-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Varner Sr?

    Jun 21, 2022
    Temporary Dr in my Neurologist office, he listened, was knowledgeable about my h & p and gave NOW remedies and preventative. Wished he was remaining.
    Glenda Porter — Jun 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Varner Sr to family and friends

    Dr. Varner Sr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Varner Sr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD.

    About Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316931256
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varner Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varner Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varner Sr works at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group in Prescott, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Varner Sr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Varner Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varner Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varner Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varner Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.