Dr. Varner Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Prescott, AZ.
Dr. Varner Sr works at
Locations
Gladhart Family Medicine820 Ainsworth Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 778-0827
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Temporary Dr in my Neurologist office, he listened, was knowledgeable about my h & p and gave NOW remedies and preventative. Wished he was remaining.
About Dr. Clyde Varner Sr, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1316931256
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varner Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varner Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varner Sr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Varner Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varner Sr.
