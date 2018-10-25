Dr. Clyde Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Sheehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clyde Sheehan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sheehan Counseling Center P.A.1040b S Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-4364
-
2
Sheehan Counseling Center, P.A.1040 S Madison St # B, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-4364
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheehan?
Doctor Sheehan is an excellent psychiatrist who brought me back from the edge of darkness. Yes, the wait time is long but that seems to be getting better. He listens well and asks questions and he loves to tell a corny joke.
About Dr. Clyde Sheehan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1588662720
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Georgia Tech
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.