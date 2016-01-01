Dr. Clyde Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Clyde Price, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Crisp Regional Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
South East Eye2507 Alice St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (888) 669-0853Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
SouthEast Eye3215 Shrine Rd Ste 1A, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (888) 669-0776
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Crisp Regional Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clyde Price, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1518903608
Education & Certifications
- U Mo Kans City Trauma Med Ctr
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.