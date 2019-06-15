Overview

Dr. Clyde Miyaki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Miyaki works at Lawler Miyaki And Cooney Mds in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Wahiawa, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.