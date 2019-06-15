Dr. Clyde Miyaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miyaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Miyaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Clyde Miyaki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Lawler Miyaki And Cooney Mds1029 Kapahulu Ave Ste 300, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 733-5111
Wahiawa General Hospital128 Lehua St, Wahiawa, HI 96786 Directions (808) 621-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
10 years ago, Dr Miyaki allowed my to do my colonoscopy without anesthesia. I am so grateful for how gently he performed the colonoscopy and for not having to have anesthesia.
About Dr. Clyde Miyaki, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Miyaki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miyaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miyaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miyaki has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miyaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyaki.
