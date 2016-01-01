See All Cardiologists in Steubenville, OH
Dr. Clyde Metzger, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience
Dr. Clyde Metzger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.

Dr. Metzger works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Trinity Professional Group
    4100 Johnson Rd Ste 207, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Angiogram
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Clyde Metzger, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 62 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1407844384
Education & Certifications

  • Pittsburgh U
  • Pittsburgh U
  • Pittsburgh U
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clyde Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Metzger works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Metzger’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

