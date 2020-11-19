See All Plastic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Clyde Mathison, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Clyde Mathison, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Chicago

Dr. Mathison works at Farragut ENT & Allergy in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farragut ENT and Allergy
    144 Concord Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 777-1727
  2. 2
    Knoxville Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
    1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 862-5999

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 19, 2020
    I had basal cell skin cancer, had to remove top of my nose. Dr. Mathison done a very good job on reconstruction of my nose. Just fine scar, not real noticeable. He is very passionate about his work. Takes time to listen. Highly recommend him.
    — Nov 19, 2020
    About Dr. Clyde Mathison, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154505428
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clyde Mathison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathison works at Farragut ENT & Allergy in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Mathison’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

