Dr. C Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. C Jones, MD is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist), has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine (M.D.) and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and North Mississippi Health Services.
Locations
Raymond Osarogiagbon, MD80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 330, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 752-6131
Shailesh R Satpute, MD, PhD200 State Highway 30 W, New Albany, MS 38652 Directions (662) 538-2535
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jones and his nurse practitioner, are very kind and thorough. I enjoy every visit and feel there is excellent continuity of my care!
About Dr. C Jones, MD
- Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1477557064
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD (Medical Oncology)
- Uab Hospital
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine (M.D.)
- Birmingham Southern College, A.B.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.