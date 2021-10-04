Dr. Clyde Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clyde Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Surgical Associates of Richmond JW Campus1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 320-2705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnson has taken care of my husband through several hospitalizations, major surgery,and out patient surgery. He has a great bedside manner, both in office and hospital. He keeps you informed before and after surgery. Follow up visits in office are easily made. No waiting. Employees are pleasant and helpful when you call. Shout out to Marsha that helped us several times. We both highly recommend Dr Johnson to anyone.
About Dr. Clyde Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1124007851
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.