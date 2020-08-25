Dr. Hurst Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clyde Hurst Jr, MD
Dr. Clyde Hurst Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5001 Highway 190 Ste D-5, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-9505
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hurst is a great doctor. He has helped me and two others in my extended family. We’ll miss him, but I hope he enjoys retirement.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982673562
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Psychiatry
