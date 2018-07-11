Dr. Clyde Fish, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Fish, DPM
Overview
Dr. Clyde Fish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Fish works at
Locations
-
1
Horizon Bay Home Healthcare469 Centerville Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fish?
This guy is awesome! Always listens and knows his stuff. Highly recommended
About Dr. Clyde Fish, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1326148297
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fish works at
Dr. Fish speaks Portuguese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.