Overview

Dr. Clyde Finch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukie, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Finch works at Providence Neurology Associates in Milwaukie, OR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.