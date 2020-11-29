Dr. Clyde Corey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Corey, MD
Overview
Dr. Clyde Corey, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Texas Regional Urology9303 Pinecroft Dr Ste 320, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (832) 900-5420
Texas Regional Urology506 Graham Dr Ste 190, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 713-4580
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Corey has been my doctor for kidney stones, several times. He is very professional, considerate, kind and takes time to explain what the problem is and how to eliminate it. He also helped our friend that had a child with a bed wetting issue and Dr. Corey said the pills would work immediately. We thought it meant within a month or so. The child took “ one” pill and NEVER wet the bed again.
About Dr. Clyde Corey, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1942288394
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center Dallas
