Dr. Clyde Corey, MD

Urology
4.6 (77)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Clyde Corey, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Corey works at Texas Regional Urology in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Regional Urology
    9303 Pinecroft Dr Ste 320, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 900-5420
  2. 2
    Texas Regional Urology
    506 Graham Dr Ste 190, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 713-4580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Nov 29, 2020
    Dr Corey has been my doctor for kidney stones, several times. He is very professional, considerate, kind and takes time to explain what the problem is and how to eliminate it. He also helped our friend that had a child with a bed wetting issue and Dr. Corey said the pills would work immediately. We thought it meant within a month or so. The child took “ one” pill and NEVER wet the bed again.
    About Dr. Clyde Corey, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1942288394
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Center
    • University of Texas Health Science Center Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clyde Corey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Corey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

