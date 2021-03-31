Dr. Clones Lans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clones Lans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clones Lans, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Jackson North Medical Center160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 585-8957
Total Women Wellness Center16400 NW 2nd Ave Ste 101, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 705-4575
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lans is an amazing doctor he delivered 2 of my boys via vaginal no complications! Only doctor who was willing to do a VBack for me after having a Csection with my first pregnancy! And it was a success twice highly recommended
About Dr. Clones Lans, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1235423138
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Mc
- University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
