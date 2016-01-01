Overview

Dr. Clois Slaughter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University - Shreveport and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center, Bunkie General Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Oakdale Community Hospital.



Dr. Slaughter works at Rapides Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.