Dr. Clive Segil, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (6)
60 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clive Segil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Segil works at Gilman Podiatry in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Gilman Podiatry A Prof. Corp
    17777 Ventura Blvd Ste 230, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 342-5490
  2
    Wellness Rehabilitation Services
    2080 Century Park E Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 14, 2020
    Dr Segil was the only doctor who explained in length any and all options for my congenital hip dysplasia issues. I had 12 surgeries between the ages of 3 & 6 yrs old (1963-1966) just so I could walk & that I would need total hip replacements later on in life. At 40 yrs old I was starting to have more pain in my lower back due to less movement in my hips. I saw a couple ortho surgeons whom I could tell were not interesting in helping me because they couldn't see it turning out well for them - meaning that their efforts and surgery options had a low success rate. I reluctantly went to see Dr Segil because I assumed he'd have the same prognosis. Au contraire, the previous doctors I'd seen wouldn't even let me ask questions; Dr Segil answered every little question I had & walked me thru every step prior to my surgeries. I'm extremely happy with the 2 hip replacements I've had going on 20 years now. While his bedside manner may be rough he's an excellent & extremely knowledgeable doctor.
    — Sep 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clive Segil, MD
    About Dr. Clive Segil, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans and Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1215924808
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Toronto E Genl-Orth Hosps
    Residency
    • Johanessburg Genl Hosp
    Internship
    • Johannesburg Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
