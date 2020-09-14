Dr. Segil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clive Segil, MD
Overview
Dr. Clive Segil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Segil works at
Locations
-
1
Gilman Podiatry A Prof. Corp17777 Ventura Blvd Ste 230, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 342-5490
-
2
Wellness Rehabilitation Services2080 Century Park E Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 203-5490
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Segil was the only doctor who explained in length any and all options for my congenital hip dysplasia issues. I had 12 surgeries between the ages of 3 & 6 yrs old (1963-1966) just so I could walk & that I would need total hip replacements later on in life. At 40 yrs old I was starting to have more pain in my lower back due to less movement in my hips. I saw a couple ortho surgeons whom I could tell were not interesting in helping me because they couldn't see it turning out well for them - meaning that their efforts and surgery options had a low success rate. I reluctantly went to see Dr Segil because I assumed he'd have the same prognosis. Au contraire, the previous doctors I'd seen wouldn't even let me ask questions; Dr Segil answered every little question I had & walked me thru every step prior to my surgeries. I'm extremely happy with the 2 hip replacements I've had going on 20 years now. While his bedside manner may be rough he's an excellent & extremely knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Clive Segil, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Hebrew
- 1215924808
Education & Certifications
- Toronto E Genl-Orth Hosps
- Johanessburg Genl Hosp
- Johannesburg Genl Hosp
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
