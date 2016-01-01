Overview

Dr. Clive Roberson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Roberson works at Allergy Associates Of South Florida in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL, Wellington, FL and Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.