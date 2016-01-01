Dr. Clive Roberson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clive Roberson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clive Roberson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Roberson works at
Locations
Allergy Associates Of South Florida1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 3000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 792-5436
Allergy Associates of South Florida210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Unit 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 747-5057
Allergy & Asthma Center10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 403, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 792-5436
Allergy Associates of South Florida900 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 220-8884
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clive Roberson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1497748123
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.