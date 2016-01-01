Dr. Otsuka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clive Otsuka, MD
Overview
Dr. Clive Otsuka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Kuakini Medical Center.
Locations
Clive I Otsuka MD321 N Kuakini St Ste 811, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-2731
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clive Otsuka, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447256094
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otsuka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otsuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Otsuka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otsuka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otsuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otsuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.