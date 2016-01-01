See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Clive Otsuka, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clive Otsuka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Kuakini Medical Center.

Dr. Otsuka works at Otsuka Otsuka and Wong Mds in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clive I Otsuka MD
    321 N Kuakini St Ste 811, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 531-2731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Kuakini Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism
Anemia
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Clive Otsuka, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447256094
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Otsuka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otsuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otsuka works at Otsuka Otsuka and Wong Mds in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Otsuka’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Otsuka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otsuka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otsuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otsuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

